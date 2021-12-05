Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,302 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

