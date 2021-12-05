Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

REMYY stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

