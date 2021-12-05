Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,404.00.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Adyen has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.