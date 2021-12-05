Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Buy

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.94.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

