Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

