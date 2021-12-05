Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to “Hold”

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $660.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

