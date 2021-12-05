Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to “Buy”

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $163,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $701,092 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

