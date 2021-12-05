Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 800,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,791,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1. The company has a market capitalization of £14.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.