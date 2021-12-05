ZKSwap Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $90.03 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.93 or 0.08408744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.64 or 1.00069872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00079714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

