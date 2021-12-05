Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $365.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.37.

ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 426.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.4% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

