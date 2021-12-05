Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.85

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 12185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zymergen by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

