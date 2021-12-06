-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 26,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,906. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $256.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.85.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

