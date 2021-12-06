$0.09 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

BRP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 581,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

