$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $849.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

