-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.47). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,786 shares of company stock valued at $29,177,893. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

