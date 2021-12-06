-$0.60 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE:OSH opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,786 shares of company stock valued at $29,177,893. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

