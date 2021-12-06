-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.93.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $807,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

