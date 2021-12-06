$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.97. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

