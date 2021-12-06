-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.56). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 1,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,924. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $675.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter worth $5,696,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

