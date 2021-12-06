$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. 8,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

