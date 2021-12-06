0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $24.55 million and $170,453.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

