$1.05 EPS Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRBK stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,915. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

