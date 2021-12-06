$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,450,000.

A traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $151.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

