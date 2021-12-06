$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Kemper by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Kemper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23. Kemper has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

