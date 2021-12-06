$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

MDC stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.