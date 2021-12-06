$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to report $100.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.60 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $365.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,103. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

