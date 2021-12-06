1,086 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $223.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.72. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

