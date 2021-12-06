10,947 Shares in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Essex LLC owned 0.29% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $185.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.01. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $163.04 and a 1 year high of $190.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

