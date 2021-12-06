1,308 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 95.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $229,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 883,021 shares of company stock valued at $162,295,703. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

