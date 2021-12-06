13,806 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIIN stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.49. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

