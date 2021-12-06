13,890 Shares in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 125.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.59 on Monday. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.