$141.72 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post sales of $141.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $138.43 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $119.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $599.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.39 million to $600.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

EPAC opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $867,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

