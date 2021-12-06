$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce sales of $150,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.01 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 542,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,046. The company has a market capitalization of $368.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

