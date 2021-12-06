1,834 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

