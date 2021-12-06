1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DIBS stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
