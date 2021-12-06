1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 441,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

DIBS stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

