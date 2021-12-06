$2.12 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, hitting $207.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,715. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

