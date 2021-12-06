$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

