2,000 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after acquiring an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after acquiring an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

