27,342 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 18.23% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of BUL opened at $41.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

