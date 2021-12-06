2,920 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

CLX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,151. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

