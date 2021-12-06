$33.43 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $33.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.36 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.14 million, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

