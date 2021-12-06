$33.43 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post $33.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.14 million, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 1,287,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,084. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

