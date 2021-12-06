3,396 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

