$344.60 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $344.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.20 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $344.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $69.97.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. 429,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,174. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

