435 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Matson by 768.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,076 shares of company stock worth $3,683,442. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $81.21 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

