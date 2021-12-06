4,552 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $205.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.14 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

