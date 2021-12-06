5,231 Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 677,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

AVIR stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

