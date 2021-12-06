55,403 Shares in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

