$60.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $60.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.69 million to $60.90 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $237.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 638,236 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after buying an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 173,090 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,454. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.23.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

