60,100 Shares in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

